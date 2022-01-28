Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.07

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.07 and traded as high as C$8.33. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$8.29, with a volume of 384,633 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$723.15 million and a PE ratio of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

