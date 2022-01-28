dKargo (DKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $89.84 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. dKargo has a total market cap of $89.84 million and approximately $2.92 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.0883 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dKargo has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00042576 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00105472 BTC.

About dKargo

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,017,709,366 coins. The official message board for dKargo is medium.com/dkargo . dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

