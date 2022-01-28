DMM: Governance Trading 17.2% Lower This Week (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. DMM: Governance has a market cap of $1.35 million and $342,881.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004421 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001110 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00042427 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00105565 BTC.
DMM: Governance Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “
Buying and Selling DMM: Governance
