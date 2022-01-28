DNotes 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $64,004.00 (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One DNotes coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DNotes has a market cap of $6,866.74 and approximately $64,004.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DNotes has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 103.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Coin Profile

DNotes (CRYPTO:NOTE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

DNotes Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

