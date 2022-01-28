DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) Shares Up 4.1%

DocGo Inc (NASDAQ:DCGO)’s stock price shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.11. 7,011 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 968,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

Several analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of DocGo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of DocGo in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocGo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of DocGo from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.20.

Motion Acquisition Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Ambulnz Inc

