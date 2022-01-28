Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $364.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post sales of $364.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.91 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $389.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.67.

NYSE:DLB opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.65. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,381 shares of company stock worth $9,345,264 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 417,665 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $33,334,000. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.