Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Raises Dividend to $0.67 Per Share

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, March 20th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $4.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.7%.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.81. 76,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,735. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 66.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.11.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.