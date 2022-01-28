Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Position Lessened by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,291 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at about $224,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NYSE DCUE traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.35. 13,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,809. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%.

