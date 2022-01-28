Don-key Tops One Day Volume of $500,334.00 (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. Don-key has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $500,334.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00289823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,863,517 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

