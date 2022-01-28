Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. reduced its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,326,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,361 shares during the quarter. FLEX LNG comprises about 1.6% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 4.37% of FLEX LNG worth $41,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. 17.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,133. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $26.26.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $81.76 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

FLEX LNG Profile

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.