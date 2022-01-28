Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Has $28.53 Million Holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,058,665 shares during the period. Navient accounts for 1.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned about 0.90% of Navient worth $28,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Navient by 441.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Navient by 26.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Navient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.41. 66,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,198. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. Navient Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.89.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($1.30). Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

