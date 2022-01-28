Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. Atlas Air Worldwide makes up approximately 4.2% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned approximately 4.65% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $110,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $74.62. 5,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,581. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.06 and a one year high of $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,798,667. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

