Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,619,000 after buying an additional 33,038 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after buying an additional 174,090 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $149.65. 19,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,985,183. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.52. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $138.05 and a 12 month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

