DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne Sells 20,777 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $2,233,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DASH stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.67. 6,931,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,186. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.10. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.78 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Brown University bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,974,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $41,981,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $11,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASH. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.