DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Shares Up 6.3%

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $102.22 and last traded at $102.10. 167,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,765,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.09.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Piper Sandler increased their price target on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded DoorDash from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.94.

Get DoorDash alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion and a PE ratio of -28.68.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,911 shares of company stock worth $111,956,279 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DoorDash by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,011,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,698,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,681 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,659,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,546,000 after purchasing an additional 401,135 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,166,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,460,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,370,000 after purchasing an additional 736,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.