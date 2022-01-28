Dora Factory (DORA) Hits Market Cap of $26.43 Million

Dora Factory (CURRENCY:DORA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Dora Factory coin can now be bought for $6.69 or 0.00018033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dora Factory has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dora Factory has a market capitalization of $26.43 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Dora Factory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dora Factory Profile

DORA is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2021. Dora Factory’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,949,427 coins. Dora Factory’s official Twitter account is @DoraFactory

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory is an open-source, community-driven venture builder with the mission to empower hackers by creating tools for decentralized venture organizations to thrive. The vision of Dora Factory is to build a DAO-as-a-Service infrastructure that empowers every DAO with the right toolkits to better engage with and incentivize open-source developers and hackers on their way to building the next venture. “

Dora Factory Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dora Factory using one of the exchanges listed above.

