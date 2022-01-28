Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.19

Dorel Industries Inc (TSE:DII.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.19 and traded as high as C$25.65. Dorel Industries shares last traded at C$25.65, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.19. The stock has a market cap of C$833.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.97.

About Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.A)

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

