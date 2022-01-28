dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) Short Interest Update

dormakaba Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DRRKF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRRKF remained flat at $$675.00 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $675.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $675.00. dormakaba has a fifty-two week low of $675.00 and a fifty-two week high of $675.00.

Get dormakaba alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of dormakaba from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

dormakaba Holding AG provides access and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through Access Solutions AMER, Access Solutions APAC, Access Solutions DACH, Access Solutions EMEA, and Key?&?Wall Solutions segments. It offers door hardware products, such as door closer systems, door locks, escape route systems, electrical strikes, and panic hardware systems; entrance systems, including automatic sliding, revolving, swing, and barrier free opening doors, as well as sensor barriers, security interlocks, exit lanes, and turnstiles; and access control systems for corporate, SAP, small and medium enterprises, microenterprises, and residential customers.

Featured Story: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for dormakaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dormakaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.