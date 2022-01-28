Dotmoovs Tops 1-Day Volume of $355,657.00 (MOOV)

Dotmoovs (CURRENCY:MOOV) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 28th. Dotmoovs has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and $355,657.00 worth of Dotmoovs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dotmoovs has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. One Dotmoovs coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dotmoovs Profile

Dotmoovs (CRYPTO:MOOV) is a coin. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. Dotmoovs’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 496,000,000 coins. Dotmoovs’ official Twitter account is @dotmoovs

According to CryptoCompare, “dotmoovs is a peer-to-peer competition platform that allows people to interact with each other, to challenge one another in their favourite sports and to improve their skills while doing it. dotmoovs is powered by blockchain and a state-of-the-art AI system to analyse videos of players performing sports challenges, allowing athletes of all skill levels to monetize their capabilities, earning $MOOVs and NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Dotmoovs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dotmoovs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dotmoovs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dotmoovs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

