Dover (NYSE:DOV) PT Raised to $196.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $194.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.08.

DOV opened at $168.71 on Friday. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,877,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,513,000 after acquiring an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $0. Atria Investments acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Peachtree Investment Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors now owns 19,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Dover by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 33,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

