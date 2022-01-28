Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 2.6%

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.68 and last traded at $30.68. 334 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRUNF. boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dream Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

