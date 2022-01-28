DREP [old] (DREP) One Day Volume Reaches $27.57 Million

DREP [old] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 28th. One DREP [old] coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DREP [old] has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.57 million worth of DREP [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DREP [old] has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DREP [old] Profile

DREP [old] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP [old]’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP [old]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

