DRIFE (DRF) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

DRIFE (CURRENCY:DRF) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, DRIFE has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. DRIFE has a total market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $50,226.00 worth of DRIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DRIFE coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

DRIFE Profile

DRIFE (DRF) is a coin. DRIFE’s total supply is 1,038,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 328,048,240 coins. DRIFE’s official Twitter account is @Drife_official

According to CryptoCompare, “DRIFE is a decentralized ride-hailing platform powered by blockchain with the intent of empowering value creators within their ecosystem – these include the drivers, riders, and community developers. DRIFE plans to disrupt the existing business model and remove the corporate intermediaries involved in the transactions. “

DRIFE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DRIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DRIFE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DRIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

