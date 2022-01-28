DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 426.6% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,079.51.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

