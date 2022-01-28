DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 426.6% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $100.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $117.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.08. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $133.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.27%.
About DSV Panalpina A/S
DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.
