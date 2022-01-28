DubaiCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 28th. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00026593 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015312 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004254 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001586 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

