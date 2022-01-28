Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $41.32

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $41.32 and last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

DCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Get Ducommun alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $499.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.31.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $163.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.97, for a total value of $76,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ducommun by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 353,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the second quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.