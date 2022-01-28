Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of research firms have commented on DUFRY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dufry in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dufry in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank lowered shares of Dufry to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

OTCMKTS DUFRY opened at $5.06 on Friday. Dufry has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

