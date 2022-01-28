Dustin A. Moskovitz Buys 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.67 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASAN stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.00. 4,401,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 13,488.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 421,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after acquiring an additional 418,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASAN. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Asana in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

