Dvision Network Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.40 Million (DVI)

Dvision Network (CURRENCY:DVI) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. Dvision Network has a total market capitalization of $195.04 million and $3.40 million worth of Dvision Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dvision Network has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dvision Network coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00040820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00104450 BTC.

Dvision Network Profile

Dvision Network (CRYPTO:DVI) is a coin. Dvision Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,296,290 coins. The official message board for Dvision Network is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=Network . Dvision Network’s official Twitter account is @Dvision_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dvision Network’s official website is dvision.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Dvision Network is a new VR content ecosystem that is based on blockchain technology. Dvision Network presents a new virtual reality world, where humanity can lead an affluent life, at the very centre of the ICT based fourth industrial revolution. “

Buying and Selling Dvision Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dvision Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dvision Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dvision Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

