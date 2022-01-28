DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KSM opened at $11.27 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $12.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

