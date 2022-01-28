DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,597 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 102,065 shares.The stock last traded at $29.94 and had previously closed at $30.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $563.09 million, a P/E ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.83.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after acquiring an additional 177,781 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 103,680.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

