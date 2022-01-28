Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,873. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.05.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.45 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 17.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

