Dynamite (DYNMT) Trading 57.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded down 57.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $16,437.28 and $55,784.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.53 or 0.00258576 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000120 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006662 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000876 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.01101138 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 727,612 coins and its circulating supply is 392,005 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

