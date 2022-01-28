Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.36% of Dynex Capital worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dynex Capital by 16.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

DX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NYSE:DX opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.39 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.51.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

