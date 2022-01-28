e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.64 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 4% against the dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.64 million and $87.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.47 or 0.00289823 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001022 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000621 BTC.

About e-Gulden

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,151 coins and its circulating supply is 17,166,963 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.