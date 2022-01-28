e-Money (NGM) Price Hits $0.94 on Major Exchanges

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.63 million and approximately $598,575.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, e-Money has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048372 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,526.37 or 0.06704267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00053620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,755.81 or 1.00193046 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051740 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

