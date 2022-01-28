EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Price Down 7.1%

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO)’s stock price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.50. Approximately 799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average daily volume of 366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $94.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

About EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

