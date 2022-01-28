Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Short Interest Update

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EFSI opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.66. Eagle Financial Services has a one year low of $28.60 and a one year high of $41.50.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.28 million for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.87% and a return on equity of 10.52%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services, demand, savings and time deposits and consumer, mortgage and commercial loans. It offers telephone banking, internet banking, and mobile banking to its customers.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.