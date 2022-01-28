Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Eagle Materials worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1,596.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,367,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,269,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.15. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.