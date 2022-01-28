Earl A. Steinert, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Director Earl A. Steinert, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total transaction of $58,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,324. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $61.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $782.73 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.90.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 25.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 184.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

