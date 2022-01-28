Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.32. Easterly Government Properties reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.44. 20,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.71. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Easterly Government Properties (DEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.