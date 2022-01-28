Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,358,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $230,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBC. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 345.6% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 14,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 25.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Bari A. Harlam sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $364,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $20.29 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

