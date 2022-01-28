Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Short Interest Up 457.1% in January

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 457.1% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EATBF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66. Eat Beyond Global has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

