Eaton (ETN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ETN stock opened at $155.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton has a 1 year low of $115.52 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.76.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

