Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EFL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,611 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

