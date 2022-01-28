Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 68.5% from the December 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EFL opened at $9.20 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile
The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).
