Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 298.8% from the December 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of EVG stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.71. 49,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,703. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $877,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 167.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

