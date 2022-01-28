Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF) Trading Up 4.8%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 2,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 19,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.34.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:ECAOF)

Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of petroleum, natural gas, shale gas, and coal bed methane licenses. It operates in the Republic of Namibia and the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana basin projects. The company was founded by Gil Holzman, Colin Brent Kinley, and Alan Friedman on June 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

