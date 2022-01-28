Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 592,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 49,906 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Ecolab worth $124,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total transaction of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,991 shares of company stock valued at $12,823,269. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NYSE ECL opened at $183.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.54 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

