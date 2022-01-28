Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $6.80. Edap Tms shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 44,150 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EDAP shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $11.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Edap Tms S.A. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 34,426 shares in the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

