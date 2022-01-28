EDC Blockchain (EDC) Trading Down 5.9% Over Last Week

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 28th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $198,929.47 and $99.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,922.91 or 1.00024210 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00076376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022445 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00035710 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002346 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.30 or 0.00477598 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars.

